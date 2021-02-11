Back by popular demand: Hi-C Orange returning to McDonald’s restaurants nationwide

(WJW) — Fans of Hi-C Orange rejoice!

The popular drink, which rolled off national menus in 2017, is coming back.

According to a press release from McDonald’s, Hi-C Orange Lavaburst will begin rolling out in select locations this month and will be in participating restaurants across the country by June.

Y’ALL WE DID IT. Hi-C Orange is coming back 💥 pic.twitter.com/wIaUa6vzPZ — McDonald's (@McDonalds) February 10, 2021

Since it was taken off menus, fans even created a petition asking for its return.

McDonald’s created a website for fans to find out when their restaurants will offer the drink again.

“The loyal fandom of this deliciously fun and fruity beverage that teases your taste buds dates back to 1955, when it first debuted on McDonald’s menus,” the release states. “The non-carbonated Hi-C Orange Lavaburst drink returns to menus alongside the carbonated Fanta® Orange offering, making our legendary orange drink roster once again complete.”