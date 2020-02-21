Breaking News
Baby Yoda merchandise now available for pre-order through Disney

by: CNN Newsource

(CNN) – Rejoice, Star Wars fans! The void left by the lack of Baby Yoda merchandise will soon be a memory.

Thursday, Disney revealed a slew of new products in the form of the adorable baby alien called “The Child.”

Get ready for action figures, plush dolls, Lego sets, board games and even an animatronic Baby Yoda that moves, blinks and giggles.

All this merch will fill hopefully make up for what’s been missing on shelves since “The Mandalorian” debuted on Disney Plus in November.

Showrunners Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni had convinced Disney not to produce any toys before the show was released so the character could be kept secret.

That decision wasn’t popular with investors, and the company experienced flat toy sales during the holiday season.

The toys are now available for pre-order on Disney’s website.

