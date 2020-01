(WJHL) – More than 2,000 pounds of ground beef are being recalled because of complaints of potential plastic contamination.

Amity Packing Company issued the recall after two customers reported that they found “clear plastic” in some products.

The recall now includes one pound sealed packages of 95% lean, 5% fat ground beef that have a use or freeze by dates of January 31, 2020.

For more details on the recall or instructions on what to do if you are affected by it, click here.