(WJHL) — For the third week in a row, AAA reported that gas price averages across Tennessee have dropped. On Tuesday, a news release from the agency revealed the state saw a 9-cent decline in the past week.

“Even though gas prices were at record highs for the Independence Day holiday, Tennessee travelers were able to reap the benefits of a three-week decline in gas prices heading into the holiday weekend, “said Megan Cooper with AAA in a news release. “It’s difficult to say how long this trend will continue with an expected busy summer travel season happening alongside a very volatile crude oil market, but at least for now, Tennesseans can enjoy a bit of good news at their local gas pump.”

AAA included quick facts that outline the state’s current situation at the pump, revealing that 76% of Tennessee gas stations have prices below $4.50 — the lowest 10% at $4.09 and the highest 10% at $4.77, just below the national average.

Tennessee is the 8th least expensive market to purchase gas, according to AAA. In Northeast Tennessee, Sullivan and Johnson counties have the highest gas averages at $4.423 and 4.466, respectively. Greene County has the lowest gas average at $4.263.

In Southwest Virginia, the cheapest gas can be found in Scott County for $4.436. Buchanan County has the highest-priced gas at $4.602. For more information, click here.