(WJHL) — Gas prices in Tennessee increased by 11 cents on average overnight, according to automotive group AAA.

AAA said the average price for a gallon of regular in Tennessee stood at $3.67 on Friday, up from $3.56 on Thursday.

Johnson City’s average price of $3.58 on Friday was up 10 cents from Thursday and up 22 cents from a week ago, AAA reports.

The Kingsport-Bristol area had slightly cheaper gas, according to AAA, with an average price of $3.55 per gallon on Friday. Still, that price was up nine cents from Thursday and nearly a quarter from a week ago.

“The Russia-Ukraine conflict has intensified what was already a global oil market that was tight on supplies,” said AAA spokesperson Megan Cooper. “Sanctions and regulations have effectively removed Russian oil from the market. Prices accelerated Wednesday, when OPEC and its allies announced that they would not ramp up production beyond the modest increases previously planned.”

As of Friday, Tennessee’s average gas price was about 17 cents cheaper than the national average. California had the most expensive gas with an average price of $5.07 per gallon.