AAA: Tennessee gas prices rise for first time in weeks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The average price of gasoline in Tennessee has increased for the first time in nearly ten weeks, according to AAA.

AAA says the state gas price average is now $1.60 per gallon, six cents higher than it was last week.

“Tennessee motorists are seeing the first increases at the pump since late February,” said Megan Cooper, spokesperson for AAA, in a news release Monday. “The boost in demand as the state begins its phased reopening is helping to push pump prices higher across the state.”

According to AAA, Tennessee gasoline prices are the 9th least expensive in the country. The national average is $1.84 per gallon.

The Nashville, Jackson, and Chattanooga markets have the most expensive prices on average in the state, while Kingsport, Memphis, and Chattanooga have some of the cheapest gas prices.