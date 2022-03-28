NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Gas prices in the Volunteer State have continued a slight decline, a release from AAA stated Monday.

According to AAA, the average price of gas in Tennessee fell by about two cents over the last week. The average cost per gallon in the state is now $4.02. For reference, AAA says that is almost 58 cents more than this time in 2021 and $1.35 more than in 2020.

The minimal change in price is due to the costs of crude oil, according to a AAA spokesperson.

“After seeing strong drops two weeks ago in the price of crude oil, prices rebounded last week,” said AAA spokeswoman Megan Cooper. “With the price of oil hovering around $110 per barrel we have seen the declines at the pump begin to slow. If the price of oil continues to increase, pump prices will likely follow suit.”

AAA reports that 61% of gas stations in Tennessee have gas prices under $4. The highest 10% of pumps have prices of $4.27, while the lowest 10% have prices of $3.82.

The Tri-Cities region has the cheapest gas in Tennessee’s metro markets, according to AAA. Kingsport and Johnson City both have a gas price average of $3.95. Chattanooga was the next cheapest metro market with a gas price average of $3.96.

Knoxville is the most expensive metro market in the state with an average gas price of $4.09.