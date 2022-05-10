JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Gasoline prices in Johnson City reached a record high on Tuesday, according to AAA.

The average price for a gallon of regular in Johnson City stood at $4.15, up 22 cents from a week ago and up 30 cents from a month ago.

Johnson City’s average diesel price was also at a record-high $5.32 per gallon.

Statewide average prices for regular ($4.13) and diesel ($5.33) were both at record highs.

Average Gas Prices (regular)

National: $4.374

Tennessee: $4.125

Chattanooga: $4.063

Clarksville: $4.085

Cleveland: $4.075

Jackson: $4.099

Johnson City: $4.154

Kingsport-Bristol: $4.105

Knoxville: $4.135

Memphis: $4.153

Morristown: $4.166

Nashville: $4.155