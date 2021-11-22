AAA: Falling oil costs could plummet pump prices after Thanksgiving

(WJHL) — The AAA reported on Monday that travelers could expect relief at the pump, but not before Thanksgiving holiday plans.

A release from the auto company states that the Tennessee gas price average sits at $3.11 — 4 cents cheaper than previously reported in October, yet $1.25 more per gallon compared to prices this time last year.

“The price of crude oil accounts for about 50%–60% of what consumers pay at the pump, so a lower oil price should translate into better gasoline prices for drivers,” said AAA Spokesperson Stephanie Milani. “But until global oil production ramps back up to pre-pandemic levels, this recent dip in the price of crude may only be temporary.”

Despite this, a proposed 48.3 million Americans are expected to hit the roads for upcoming holiday get-togethers, which would be the most travelers since 2013.

AAA found that 26% of Tennessee gas stations have pump prices below $3, with the lowest 10% at $2.90 for unleaded and the highest 10% at $3.40 for regular unleaded. The auto group also listed Tennessee at 9th in the nation for the least expensive pump prices.

In Northeast Tennessee, localities are currently listing gas prices at the following rates, on average:

Carter County — $3.098

Greene County — $3.018

Hawkins County — $3.064

Johnson County — $3.186

Sullivan County — $3.096

Unicoi County — $3.091

Washington County — $3.147

In Southwest Virginia, prices are, on average, as follows:

Buchanan County — $3.315

Dickenson County — $3.194

Lee County — $3.160

Russell County — $3.244

Scott County — $3.107

Smyth County — $3.219

Tazewell County — $3.245

Washington County — $3.253

Wise County — $3.130

