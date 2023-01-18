JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A coffee chain planning to expand into the Tri-Cities announced Wednesday that it is opening another Johnson City location.

7 Brew had already announced plans to open a coffee stand at the site of the former Toys R Us on North Roan Street. The company also announced plans to open another location near East Tennessee State University at the site of the former Ruby Tuesday’s restaurant.

The second location will be 1208 W. Harris Drive off State of Franklin Road. Construction is expected to begin in the near future, though exact dates were not provided in a release from 7 Brew.

The drive-thru coffee stand was dropped on the North Roan site Wednesday. Company leadership said they expect that location to open in early March.

7 Brew also donated $2,000 to the West Carter County Volunteer Fire Department. Members of the fire department were at the building drop Wednesday to accept the donation.

According to a release from the company, each 7 Brew stand will add 50 jobs to the area. The release states there are 44 7 Brew stands across the nation.