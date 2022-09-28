GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tools, hardware, grills — you name it.

Another location to shop for all your DIY needs just opened in the Tri-Cities. Food City officials attended the ribbon cutting for its third Curt’s Ace Hardware venture in Gray located at 251 Old Gray Station Road.









“We’ve got a lot of our needs for the community here, hope we’ll be able to help our community in that area,” said Phillip Worley with Ace Operations.

The third location joins two other stores in Bristol, Virginia, and Piney Flats, with five more locations across Erwin, Elizabethton and Abingdon slated to open later this fall.

The stores carry the name Curt as a nod to Food City CEO Steve Smith’s grandfather.