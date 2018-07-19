Skip to content
WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather
Elizabethton
88°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Tennessee
Virginia
National
Consumer
Politics
Tri-Cities Original
HMG Health Matters
Top Stories
Lane closures at West Stone Drive, University Boulevard planned next week
Top Stories
ETSU Chorale qualifies to compete for the ‘Choir of the World’ title
Greene Co. deputies looking for suspect in stolen equipment case
Report: Serial Lowe’s shoplifting suspect hits another Tri-Cities store
Greene County man facing charges in vehicle thefts investigation
Weather
Weather Alerts
7-day forecast
Interactive Radar
Closings and Delays
Ashley HomeStore Weather Cams
Pal’s Photo in a Flash
Ask Storm Team 11
Tails and Paws
Sports
Local sports
Coach’s Corner
College Sports
Tennessee Vols
ETSU Bucs
Watch
Live Newscasts
Live Video
CBSN Live Stream
WJHL TV Listings
Daytime
Daytime on Facebook
Daytime on Twitter
Health Corner
Holston Medical Group
Plastic Surgery Center of East Tennessee
Provision Cares Proton Therapy
Snyder Family Pharmacies
The Vein Company
Tri-Cities Skin and Cancer
ABC Tri-Cities
Educator of the Week
Tennessee Lottery
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Community
Contests
Community Heroes
Community Calendar
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Work for Us
Kingsport Bureau
Greeneville Bureau
Bristol Bureau
Advertise With Us
Download our Apps
WJHL on Alexa
Search
Search
Search
LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 11 at 5
Consumer
Hidden Valley suggests new ranch flavor for Pop-Tarts
ION portable speakers recalled due to explosion hazard
Population decline is putting the Tri-Cities at a disadvantage for business recruitment, experts say
Johnsonville recalling frozen pork patties due to possible rubber contamination
Chick-Fil-A testing new spicy menu items
More Consumer Headlines
AAA: Gas prices rise slightly; Johnson City among highest in state
FDA warns of chocolate, caramel candies possibly contaminated with hepatitis A
Jimmy Dean frozen sausages recalled due to possible metal contamination
Honda recalls minivans because doors can open unexpectedly
2 dry dog foods recalled over possible vitamin D toxicity
Study shows Burger King has fastest drive-thru in the U.S.
Noli food truck may open store in downtown Erwin
Spectrum customers alarmed by ‘phantom charges’
Amazon hiring 200+ work-from-home positions
Get ready for a snack attack – Lay’s introduces new potato chip flavors
Don't Miss
Tannery Knobs Mountain Bike Park: A century in the making
Gay Whitt: 60+ years of teaching more than just dance lessons
The Happiness Company: Changing the world one smile at a time
More Don't Miss