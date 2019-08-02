Construction underway on Little Milligan EMS substation

BUTLER, Tenn. (WJHL) — Construction is now underway for a new Emergency Medical Services substation in the Little Milligan community.

Carter County Mayor Rusty Barnett shared a photo to social media this week of construction efforts.

Work in progress at the Elk Mills/ Little Milligan Substation!!! Posted by Russell Barnett on Thursday, August 1, 2019

The new EMS/fire/law enforcement substation will be located off on US 321 near Whaleytown Road.

The substation will be on property donated to the county from the Sluder family.

According to the mayor’s office, the property was donated to the county by the Sluder family with the stipulation that it be used to provide a benefit to the neighboring community. The family expressed their hope it could be used to create an EMS substation.

Barnett has been speaking with officials from the Carter County Emergency Rescue Squad and Elk Mills Volunteer Fire Department about the possibility of setting up a substation on the property. He said both the Carter County Emergency and Rescue Squad and the Elk Mills Volunteer Fire Department have expressed their support for the project.

The closest EMS substation is about nine miles away in Hampton and the nearest Volunteer Fire Department is about 7 miles away in Elk Mills.

According to Barnett, the new substation could greatly reduce response times for fire and EMS responding to emergencies around Watauga Lake. Barnett also said the substation could help local property owners save money on their insurance, as insurance rates are calculated based on the distance a property is from a fire station. Outside of five miles, a property is considered to have zero fire protection, Barnett said.

“I am very excited about this,” Barnett said. “I think it is a great opportunity to better serve our residents and help them save some money on their insurance.”

A scheduled opening for the substation has not yet been announced by the county.