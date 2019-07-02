Congressman Phil Roe defends border control agents after trip to Rio Grande

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- After his recent visit to migrant facilities at the southern border, US Representative Phil Roe (R-Tenn.) is defending border control agents and pushing for increased resources to aid the humanitarian crisis.

Roe visited the Rio Grande sector of the border last week with members of the GOP Doctors Caucus in a medical-focused trip. He said the Caucus learned about the health concerns created by thousands of migrants entering facilities at high rates.

The congressman defended US customs and border patrol agents, who are currently a topic of national criticism.

Roe said numerous health and safety complications cause the separation of migrant families entering facilities.

“You know you’re there trying to make sure diseases don’t spread, you’re trying to make sure children don’t get abused,” Roe said. “You can’t take a child and put them – the reason you’ll separate some of these is you’ve got to determine, number one, is this your parent? Thirty percent of them are not. They’re fake families. It is an enormous problem.”​

Roe also spoke out against controversial claims by Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who also recently visited detainment facilities. Roe addressed her claims of migrants being forced to drink toilet water, saying, “it did not happen.”​