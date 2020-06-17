Confederate Howitzer statue removed after demonstrators tore it down

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Protesters in Richmond tore down the Confederate Howitzer Statue located on Virginia Commonwealth University’s Monroe Park campus Tuesday night.

8News’ Alex Thorson reports that the statue was unveiled in 1892 and celebrates a Confederate artillery unit. 8News has obtained photos of the toppled statue from Eduardo Acevedo.

Protesters tore the statue to the ground, spray painted it and the pedestal where it stood.

On Wednesday morning, clean up crews started removing the debris around where the Howitzer statue once stood. The statue was later removed and taken away in a tow truck. At this time, it is unknown where it will be stored.

Protesters have torn down the Confederate Howitzer Statue located on Virginia Commonwealth University’s Monroe Park campus. (Photos courtesy of Eduardo Acevedo)

Protesters have torn down the Confederate Howitzer Statue located on Virginia Commonwealth University’s Monroe Park campus. (Photos courtesy of Eduardo Acevedo)

Protesters have torn down the Confederate Howitzer Statue located on Virginia Commonwealth University’s Monroe Park campus. The image has been edited to censor profanity. (Photos courtesy of Eduardo Acevedo)

This is the fourth statue to be knocked down by protesters in recent weeks.

The Jefferson Davis statue was torn down by protesters on Wednesday, June 10.

One day earlier on Tuesday, June 9, protesters used three ropes to pull the Christopher Columbus statue down. The statue was then dragged and thrown in a nearby lake.

On Saturday, June 6, the statue of General Williams Carter Wickham was also knocked down by protesters in Monroe Park.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.