Company to move into closing IKEA building in Danville, bringing 700 jobs

DANVILLE, Va. (WJHL) – 700 employees are expected to be hired at a plant in Southwest Virginia.

Governor Ralph Northam announced that Morgan Olson LLC will move into the nearly 1 million-square-foot site that IKEA plans to close in December.

That closure will affect 300 jobs.

But with the new business, the governor says it will help cover the job loss and add new opportunities for people in the region.

The Michigan-based company builds step vans, used to deliver online purchases across the U.S.

The company is also in line for $8.2 million in grants plus tax breaks.