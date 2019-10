TENNESSEE (WJHL) — Lipari Foods has issued a voluntary recall of chicken salad.

The company says several types of it’s chicken salad products contain listeria.

The FDA says the contaminant can cause serious, and sometimes fatal, infections in young children, elderly people and others with weakened immune systems.

You can check out the full list of recalled products HERE.

These products were distributed in 15 states, including Kentucky and Tennessee.