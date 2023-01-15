BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — This year marks the 34th annual Martin Luther King, Jr. celebration with the Lee Street Baptist Church, but the first year without their pastor, Dr. W. A. Johnson.

Not only was today’s celebration to remember the life and legacy of Dr. King, but to remember Dr. Johnson as well.

Dr. King is a person the late Reverend Johnson connected closely with.

“As a black Baptist church, Reverend Dr. W. A. Johnson always stressed the importance of equality as did Martin Luther King, Jr.,” said church trustee, Lawrence Randy Bell, Jr.

Community leaders joined the celebration of Reverend Johnson. Mayor of Bristol, Virginia, Neal Osborne said in the service that the city plans to honor Dr. Johnson soon and hope to do that by renaming a building after him.

“Right now, we’re tentatively looking at the social services building, that’s the plan,” said Osborne. “Dr. Johnson cared so much about helping people who were disadvantaged, had trouble in their lives. He was very big on helping people…so we feel like it would be a fitting honor for him, fitting tribute.”

People remembered Rev. Johnson’s life’s work and how he began his ministry and community work around the time of the civil rights movement.

Guest speaker, Reverend Dr. William Leon Ward sees Dr. Johnson and Dr. King as colleagues.

“And what the world was going through, Dr. Johnson was the person here who was that person that kind of, this is what’s going on in the world, this is I’m going to be the local representative,” said Ward.

Dr. Johnson was the community’s Dr. King.

“So, sometimes we see figures that we see them on TV that we can’t see, but Dr. Johnson was the one that we could touch,” said Ward.

Mayor Osborne says the city still needs to pass a resolution to change the name of the social services building. He hopes it will be in their agenda for their meeting on January 24th.