“Community Unity Prayer Gathering” happening Saturday in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Saturday at 6 p.m. a “Community Unity Prayer Gathering” will happen at the Johnson City Police Department.

As protests continue across the country, thousands are outraged and call for action following the death of George Floyd.

The protests sparked in Minneapolis are also being seen here in the Tri-Cities.

Friday night residents gathered to peacefully protest outside the Johnson City Police Department.

MORE: Protesters gather outside of Johnson City Municipal Building for second night

Saturday community members and community leaders will meet on the front steps of the Johnson City Police Depart to join in a “Community Unity Prayer Gathering” at 6 p.m.

A press release to News Channel 11 says that the City Mayor and Police Chief will be in attendance.

“We are seeking the Face of God together during these challenging and trying times in our country. You are welcome to join us. If you do attend, please practice social distancing of 6 feet a part from one another and wear face masks.” Aaron T. Murphy

News Channel 11’s Kristen Gallant will have more information at 6 p.m. on-air at WJHL News Channel 11.