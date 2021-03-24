Community needed as pandemic leads to more overdose deaths in Tennessee

TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) Health leaders in Tennessee worry that while so much attention has been put on the coronavirus pandemic within the last year, another major health crisis is sliding under the radar: the drug epidemic.

New statistics from the Tennessee Department of Health show deaths by overdose are increasing statewide every year.

In 2019, overdose claimed the lives of 2,089 Tennesseans, which is 15% more deaths than in 2018.

Though 2020 data is still preliminary, TDH says the numbers already show the year of the pandemic will prove deadliest yet for overdoses. Hospitals across Tennessee are also seeing a rise in non-fatal overdoses.

Turning Point recovery center in Johnson City, Tenn. says this is a trend that is shifting away from opioids.

“We are definitely seeing an increase in overdoses. Especially overdoses related to fentanyl and meth,” said Kristy Tipton, division director for Turning Point.

TDH data agrees, the rise in overdoses is a trend that has been driven by illicit fentanyl and stimulants. A positive finding of their report shows that less prescription drugs are being abused in Tennessee, which means less people are dying from opioid overdose. However, that is not resulting in a decline in overdoses.

The new statistics also show that in 2020 overdoses were highest between the months of April and June, the early months of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Tipton says after working with clients every day she cannot deny, the rise in overdose deaths within the past year and the pandemic are linked.

“The isolation really puts people in the frame of mind where they are depressed, they are hopeless. They don’t see an end in sight to this pandemic,” said Tipton. “That often lends to unhealthy coping, which is drug abuse.”

Aside from fear of the unknown and realities of the pandemic, another driving factor for substance abuse that Tipton has seen in their clients is loss of work and income.

This is why Frontier Health launched the COVID-19 Virtual COVID Crisis Line where anyone in the community can call and be connected to resources that can help.

“We get a variety of calls. Families, teachers struggling with how schools were closed, medical professionals,” said Tipton.

They hope especially for those dealing with addiction, they can step in before it is too late.

“People are really hurting. If you have had some kind of trauma in your past then something like this, like a pandemic, on top of it can really trigger you and trigger some of those feelings from past traumas,” said Tipton.

The Christian Life Center in Kingsport, Tenn. is coming up with new ways to fight the overdose epidemic in the region.

“We are all trying to help people recover as a community. And our church wants to be a part of it,” said Pastor Jeremy Branham.

The church held an addiction recovery conference for community members and leaders the weekend of March 20th. They also host a faith-based recovery class every Sunday morning at 9:45 a.m. to let people know there is hope, and they have support.

“Sometimes people that have an addiction don’t know there are people out there that want to help. There are people that care, that are not gonna look down their noses at you. They are not gonna look at you like you are worse than anyone else because, it is by the grace of God that we are not addicts,” said Branham.

Tipton argues if there is anything good to come of the pandemic, more people are asking for help and acknowledging that they need it.

“A lot of folks that didn’t know those resources were out there are now reaching out because they have kind of reached their rock bottom,” said Tipton.

Turning Point in Johnson City has a 24/7 walk-in clinic where anyone can seek help for substance abuse or mental health crises. Call their COVID crisis line any day from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. at 833-4FH-COVID or 833-434-2684 to be connected to resources.

The Christian Life Center hopes all people know they are welcome inside their doors, and invites community members to joins their “Rediscover Life” addiction recovery class.

Read the full report showing the latest data on the overdose crisis in Tennessee by clicking this link.