Community Heroes: Washington County, TN Purple Heart recipient serving veterans in need of financial advice

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) The Tri-Cities is filled with hidden gems making a difference in our community.

This week, we introduce you to Washington County, Tennessee resident, Rick Storey.

He is a man of his word who is eager to lend a helping hand to his community members.

“It was always about giving something to somebody else or trying to make life better,” Washington County, Tennessee tax trustee, Rick Storey told Pheben Kassahun.

Washington County, Tennessee tax trustee, Rick Storey works to make filing tax relief a bit easier for veterans. Property taxes are actually one of the county’s most important revenue sources.

“Always lend a helping hand. It doesn’t always have to be money. It can be something like, you just take care of folks,” Storey explained.

Before his career in banking, however, Storey put his life on the line for his nation, in 1968 in Vietnam, at the age of 19.

“I got the opportunity to join by being drafted. I was in school and took a quarter off at that time. It shows how fast the progress was at that time,” he said.





The Purple Heart Recipient was injured the following year, in May 1969.

Army veteran and purple heart recipient, Mark Barnett said, “What he did to put his men before himself, even though he was severely wounded, that was a selfless act. Man, my hats off to him.”

Army veteran, and a Purple Heart recipient himself, Mark Barnett is 100 percent disabled and receives funding through Veteran Affairs.

Barnett said, “I receive state and federal tax relief through the VA tax relief program, and Rick’s story has helped me out tremendously.”

He said Storey is always willing to help make his filing process simple.

“It doesn’t matter who gets the credit but let’s take care of somebody and let’s make life better,” Storey said.

And that is why his story makes him our community hero.

If you know someone who makes our community a better place to live, we want to hear from you! Nominate them to be an ABC Tri-Cities Community Hero! Click here and scroll to the bottom of the page to nominate them.