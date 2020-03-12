Community Heroes: Tri-Cities woman helping our most vulnerable community members for more than 3 decades

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) She is known to always show love and compassion to families at the Niswonger Children’s Hospital.

Her servant’s heart works to put the needs for her patients first. This week’s community heroes is Rhonda Lindsay.

For more than 30, a genuine and loving spirit has filled the neonatal intensive care clinic at the Niswonger Children’s Hospital.

“I see many, many people throughout the years. Sometimes, mothers who come in for multiple babies, and see sometimes that hopelessness that due to their circumstance in life, and what life has brought to them. Sometimes by their choices, sometimes not by their choices,” Rhonda Lindsay said.

Rhonda Lindsay is the discharge planner for the NICU. She works to assess and identify specific needs for newborns and their families.

“What’s kept me here all this time is, working with these families and working with team members who are willing to give when there’s a stated need. It really is about community,” Rhonda said.

Lindsay works to take care of not only the three patients, but also pitches in to take care of the family’s needs.

Jackie York said, “I’ve seen her pray with parents. I’ve seen her try to take up collections for other needs that these families may have. Along with obviously doing her social work role, she always went above and beyond that role.”

Longtime friend and former colleague, Jackie Yorks said she has never come across someone as dedicated to making a difference in every path they cross.

York said, “She is my hero and should be the community hero on how she gives back in such a loving manner.”

“If you’re aware and available when people come across your path in a need, you never know what the blessings are going to be on down the road,” Lindsay said.

In 2018, Rhonda Lindsay was also one of the winners of the “Scott and Nikki Niswonger Servant’s Heart Award”. It is said to be the most prestigious award created to honor team members at Ballad Health Hospitals.