Community Heroes: Kingsport man steps up to feed community amid crisis

While the world takes on the crippling COVID-19 crisis, restaurant owner Phil Pipkin and his wife, Dianna Pipkin, continued to keep Phil’s Dream Pit in operation.

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) Each week, we introduce you to someone who makes our region a better place to live. We call them Community Heroes!

Meet Phil Pipkin. He is this week’s community hero.

The barbecue restaurant, located in Kingsport, has had to make tough decisions about their business, amid the pandemic but have still managed to remain open to feed customers.

Pipkin posted to Facebook this week to let his customers know about how he plans to help his community.

Right now, Phil’s is operating via take-out only and has been offering pork and chicken in pre-packaged vacuum sealed bags so that customers can freeze the meat or store it for a later time.

The restaurant has also vowed to donate any money that is made above expenses to non-profits in our community who need assistance during this time.