Community Heroes: Kingsport FD captain protecting community for more than 30 years

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) He runs towards danger when many others run the other way.

His dedication has been with the people of Kingsport to ensure they are safe from fires, for more than 30 years.







Meet this week’s community hero, Kingsport Fire Captain Bill Anders.

He is there when disaster strikes, bringing his quick thinking and warm smile to those in need.

“For as long as I’ve known Bill, he’s been an advocate for not only firefighters that live in the community but the community and fire safety,” Captain Wes Jennings told Pheben Kassahun via a Zoom interview.

Kingsport Fire Department Captain Bill Anders has been protecting the city from fires since 1988. The Pennsylvania native knew his career path at a very young age.

Captain Bill Anders said, “My dad was a volunteer several years ago, back in Pennsylvania. That’s where I caught the bug and ever since I wanted to be a firefighter since I was a kid and I was lucky to do so.”

The Captain is known for his engaging personality, and his dedication to ensuring community members receive things like smoke detectors or financial support through fundraising.

“…Whether it’s his dad jokes to his one-liners to his- he lightens the mood a lot of times,” Captain Jennings said. “I’ve seen things as simple as Bill collecting money for the MDA Boot Drive for muscular dystrophy to the coats the kids.”

Captain Anders said, “We can give back to the community with smoke detectors. We donate some of that money to the Red Cross every month and to the Burn Foundation, and we help out in the community in other ways that we can.”

It is a tough task but he’s always up for the challenge.

“Helping people when they’re having their worst day, making a difference and working with the men and women here at the Kingsport Fire Department,” Captain Anders said.

And that is why he’s our community hero.

