Community Heroes: Keokee HS Alumni Association spreading ‘Mountaineer Love’ across the nation

This week, a Lee County High School Alumni group is spreading Mountaineer Love, across the nation.

The Keokee High School Alumni Association, in Keokee Virginia, has been creating cotton masks for anyone who asks for them.

The group is doing this for free.

This week, the association delivered 50 face masks to the Lee County Virginia Sheriff’s Office.

The masks have also been delivered to places like nursing homes, hospitals, and other first responders, in Lee County and in states as far as California and New Mexico.

The group has issued more than 800 masks and there have been 600 more requests.

The president of the association, Jennifer Stapleton, is a nurse who said she understands first-hand, the need for these masks and wanted anyone who needed one, to have one.