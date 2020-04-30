Community Heroes: Jonesborough historian preserving ‘Tennessee’s Oldest Town’ in all forms

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) The town of Jonesborough is a gem that sits among the mountains in the Tri-Cities.

What many may not know is that an even bigger gem is among Tennessee’s Oldest Town, working to preserve the town’s history in all its forms.

Megan Cullen Tewell is pictured on the left, alongside Anne G’Fellers-Mason on the right.

That is where we find Anne G’Fellers-Mason, who is this week’s community hero.

No task is too great for this Jonesborough native.

Heritage Alliance program coordinator, Megan Cullen Tewell said, “Anne is one of the few people that’s going to roll up her sleeves and actually do the hard work. A lot of people talk about making change, but Anne actually puts in the time and effort everyday to make that happen.”

Described as a rare leader, G’Fellers-Mason is the executive director of the Heritage Alliance in Jonesborough.

Tewell said, “Anne has brought a really fresh new energy. She wants to engage in audiences, she’s willing to take risks when it comes to programs. She wants to bring local history to a whole new generation of people, which I think is really exciting.”

The historical site has been closed due to the COVID-19 crisis, but mason still finds a way to feed history to even the youngest minds.

“We’ve been working really hard to take all of our resources and put them online. We’ve been doing photo explorations, posting historic photos, using primary sources. DIY crafts,” Anne G’Fellers-Mason said. “Still finding ways to share this history with the community, especially with you, know with the kids who are staying home and teachers and parents who are now educators too. Just making sure they have these historical sources.”

We’re stewards of this history and we take that very seriously

“Whether it’s a building, an artifact, a rocking chair or an oral history. We really take responsibility for these items and it’s our job to make sure they’re still here one hundred from now and still be appreciated,” G’Fellers-Mason said.

She has also been known to capture everyone’s hearts with kindness.

“Even though she doesn’t wear a uniform, she’s not a first respondor, she is always right there at the front line whenever anybody is in need. She’ll do anything in her power to fix their need,” longtime friend, Tayna Gamble said.

Gamble and G’Fellers-Mason have known each other since the second grade, Gamble said. She said G’Fellers-Mason has even implemented days for home school kids to take tours, so they do not miss out on a piece of Tennessee history.

“My son was home schooled for two years and he was part of a Facebook group called State of Franklin Home School. “I got together with those parents and decided maybe we should do an outing our a field trip for children in that group,” Gamble said. “She {Anne} has volunteered to do that. She did it off the clock. Because of that, they now do a home school days in Jonesborough twice a year,” Gamble said.

The community hero was raised to understand the value of an education by her mother who is a former teacher.

“My mom. She was an educator for 30+ years. She’s in her 70s and she still works full time. Her being the kind generous person she was, the value she put in education or making sure I knew how important it was and that it was a privilege and an honor to know that if I had the chance, I should be able to help other people to obtain that as well,” G’Fellers-Mason said.

G’Fellers-Mason told Pheben Kassahun she always looks for hope to help herself and others get thought tough times. That includes the times we are in right no, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m also a huge fan of Stephen King and one of my favorite books are The Shawshank Redemption, and in the movie there’s that quote about hope is a good thing, maybe the best of things but no good thing ever dies. I really try to embrace that in everything that we do here in the Heritage Alliances – have that hope,” G’Fellers-Mason said.

