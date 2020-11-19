Community Heroes: Carter County native improving education opportunities and committed to honoring veterans

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) He has opened many doors and improved higher education to Northeast Tennessee students, and is committed to honoring veterans in the Tri-Cities region.

This week’s community hero is Carter County native, Bob Robinson.

“Bob put us on the map,” Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT) of Elizabethton retired nursing director, Terry Blevins said. “Not just the nursing program but all the other programs, and anytime we were involved in anything, whether it be a graduation, students taking state boards.”

Elizabethton native, Bob Robinson is a force, who has the ability to grow any kind of program into its fullest potential.

“The publicity he gave us enabled us to grow, and it also enabled us to become more of a trusted institution that, what we did was legitimate. You’re going to get a job,” Blevins said.

Retired TCAT-Elizabethton nursing director, Terry Blevins said Robinson’s involvement in providing publicity for the nursing program enabled more education and jobs for nursing students.

“He also worked tireless in doing things in the city of Elizabethton to promote the town, the history of the town, the veterans,” Blevins said.

As a graduate of the University of Tennessee, Robinson knows all too well the importance of education and the need for educating those around him.

Republican Tennessee State Senator Rusty Crowe said, “Bobby Robinson is one of those unique individuals you tend to call on when you find the need to know what’s going on in a certain area. Bobby has been really valuable to me. I know Congressman Jenkins and Congressman Roe and others.”

Growing up in his father’s state office, Robinson learned government at an early age and became a strong community advocate for organizations like the military.

“When we started to build our war memorial, Bobby did all of our programs and everything, and then we decided to come here and build the Wall of Honor for everybody that served in the military 180 days and discharged anything than an honorable discharge,” Carter County Army veteran Deacon Bowers said.

Senator Crowe said, “You don’t have to ask him. He takes that initiative to go above and beyond the community all the time.

And that is why he’s our community hero.

