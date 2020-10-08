Community Heroes: Big Stone Gap lieutenant firefighter dedicated to serving SW Virginia region

BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WJHL) The Tri-Cities is filled with hidden gems making a difference in our community.

This week, we introduce you to a man who has dedicated nearly 15 years to his community of Big Stone Gap as a first responder.

Meet Lieutenant Garry Russell.

He is the man in charge of Engine 52.

“It takes a certain type of person to be able to go help someone that you don’t even know,” Garry’s wife, Kellie Russell said.

Each person who meets Lieutenant Garry Russell is doused with his courageous, strong and passionate spirit.

“I’ve been in a grocery story before and he’s left me to go and help someone else. I had to call a family member to come and pick me up from the grocery store. He’s that dedicated. He loves what he does,” she said.

Lieutenant Russell has dedicated the last 15 years to the Big Stone Gap Fire Department. He is a jack of all trades.. also managing the department as treasurer and secretary.. and works for nearby rescue squads.

“He manages it. I don’t know how he does it but he does,” she added.

It is a demanding job, but Lieutenant Russell said it is a career he knew he always wanted to pursue.

Lieutenant Russell said, “My Uncle Teddy and my Uncle Mike were both fire fighters with Big Stone and Valley Fire Department, and when me and my brother were growing up, we watched them go get out the door, go get on the fire truck and help people and we kind of followed in line with them.”

The lieutenant has answered the worst of calls.

He added, “The worst call I have ever taken was when my uncle was in a motor vehicle accident, and we were the first responding fire department to that scene, and we didn’t know it was him. He ended up passing away in that wreck. That call will stick with me forever.”

However, he said the rewards of the job outweigh its challenges.

“We take their worst day and we try to make it better, and when we save someone’s life or if we save their property, and just being there to make it better,” the lieutenant said. “I just always want to be there and to be able to help someone in need. That’s my goal in life. Just to be able to be there, if I can be.”

And that is why he’s our community hero.

