Community Heroes: 20-year Bristol, TN cross guard helping countless students safely get from point A to point B

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) The Tri-Cities is filled with hidden gems making a difference in our community.

This week, we introduce you to newly retired cross guard Catherine Wheeler, who contributed to the safety of countless students in Bristol, Tennessee.

“You would see her in the morning time and there was always a smile on her face,” Bristol, Tennessee Police Officer, Sherman Eury told Pheben Kassahun.

For 20 years, Catherine Wheeler has helped countless Bristol, Tennessee Schools students and teachers get to their destination.

“Catherine was extremely loyal. She’s extremely dedicated,” Eury said.

Retired cross guard, Catherine Wheeler said, “Being with the kids is great. They were just great kids. I’ve never had a problem with any of the kids over there at Fairmont or at Vance.”

Just last week, she hung up her neon colored vest for good.

“Sad. I cried. I miss my kids,” she said.

She has helped students at Fairmount Elementary School, Holston Valley Elementary and most recently, Vance Middle School.

“You’re out there every single day, having to move traffic, moving kids across the street safely. You’re out there in rain, sleet, snow, all those type of things, so you know it’s very demanding and it’s very important,” Eury said.

Bristol, Tennessee officer Sherman Eury said it is no easy task.

“I think a lot of people look at a crossing guard and overlook the importance of the crossing guard. As a police officer, as students, as teachers, as the parents, we know that that job is extremely important,” Eury said.

Wheeler said, “Sometimes, it’s complicated especially out at Holston View. You got four roads right there. You got to watch all the time, which I only had one little first right there and I miss her.”

While her kids crossed, she always left one piece of information with them:

Wheeler said, “Stay healthy, stay happy. Be friendly to people.”

And that is why she’s our community hero.

If you know someone who makes our community a better place to live, we want to hear from you! Nominate them to be an ABC Tri-Cities Community Hero! Click here and scroll to the bottom of the page to nominate them.