Community gathers in Kingsport to pray for safe return of Summer Wells

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – About 30 people gather in Borden Park Tuesday night to pray for the safe return of Summer Wells. The prayer circle, organized by two Kingsport-area Christians, was attended by Candus Wells, the mother of Summer Wells, and one of her sons.

Wells declined an interview Tuesday, but told WJHL that she had not been contacted by law enforcement in the last week.

Many attendees spoke in support of Wells and offered their condolences for the disappearance of her daughter. It was an emotional night for many, led by prayer.

“Right now, I think we just all need to come together and pray over this situation,” said Joseph Broadwater, an organizer who led many of the prayers for the group.

Despite grief from Summer’s disappearance, there was also hope.

Tim Baldwin led the group in worship music, hoping to lift the spirits of the family and all impacted by Summer’s disappearance.

“I wanted to sing songs that brought encouragement and just to give hope and know that there’s hope in Jesus,” Baldwin said.

With just his acoustic guitar and voice, Baldwin brought an uplifting message to the prayer circle.

“We believe hope is what we have and I believe hope is what God has given us,” Broadwater said. “I’ve seen God do so many great things. We’re believing he’s going to show up in this situation.”

The night ended with a group prayer circle, in which all that came to pray did so at the same time. The circle was followed by the release of several purple balloons.

The Amber Alert for Summer Wells is still active. Any information regarding the location of Summer Wells should be reported to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND or at tipstoTBI@tn.gov.