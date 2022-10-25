JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County Election Commission (WCEC) could find its new home in an old building after Washington County commissioners approved $25,000 to study potential renovation of the Princeton Arts Center (PAC) in Johnson City.

If WCEC’s staff and equipment ended up in a renovated building, it could potentially save taxpayers a few million dollars in comparison to a newly constructed office that was under consideration.

The decision marked a course change just a couple of weeks after the county-owned property committee had recommended $100,000 to begin planning for a new building near the George Jaynes Justice Center in Jonesborough. Commissioners had a resolution before them to approve the $100,000 as a first step toward constructing a building that could also have housed a new training center for the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and had an early estimated price tag of about $3.2 million.

“The bottom line is, for 2024 we need new space,” WCEC Chairman Gary McAllister told county commissioners, adding that a new building would not be ready for occupancy by then. “It’s about 6,000 square feet (the PAC), so it could easily meet our needs.”

McAllister said the commission prefers a new building but acknowledged that the five appointed commissioners may be willing to accept a renovated building. He said the security of voting machines is the primary consideration, and the PAC is constructed of block and brick.

Mayor Joe Grandy said county representatives had visited the PAC, which the county owns, a couple of times since the idea bubbled up.

“It’s not perfect, but it’s suitable,” Grandy said.

“I think the election commission director (Dana Jones) is very concerned about having a guaranteed place they can move to conduct this 2024 election.”

The building, which has been used as an early voting site, is being leased by a neighboring church through June 2023. The county has ordered new voting machines and will have to find a place to store those prior to PAC renovation if the center is selected to become the commission’s new home.

“The roof is less than 10 years old, the HVAC is less than 10 years old, we would have to build out some office space, but again, security is such a huge issue for elections right now,” McAllister said.

The “bottom line,” he said, is that WCEC will need a new space before the 2024 election.

“There’s no way we can operate out of that third floor where we’re at now,” he said. “We thought we could, but the more and more we got to it, it would be extremely difficult and the security and safety of all our votes — I think there would be a lot of scrutiny go over that.”

County staff will now begin seeking more information about the potential retrofit of the PAC.

That leaves in question the potential of a multi-purpose new building that could also have housed a law enforcement training center for the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO). Commissioner Ken Huffine said Monday he still wants the county to explore options for such a facility.