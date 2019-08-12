Comedian, circus, benefit concert and more coming to Freedom Hall in August-December

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Freedom Hall is set to host plenty of events and performances for the rest of 2019.

According to a release from the City of Johnson City, people of the area can expect a variety of events at Freedom Hall, even a circus.

August 29 – Tri-Cities College Fair

70 different colleges and universities will be at Freedom Hall on Thursday, August 29 for the Tri-Cities College Fair.

Admission is free.

For more information, call 423-439-6115.

Sept. 19 – Comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias

Popular comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias will be performing for the ETSU SGA Fall Event on Thursday, September 19.

PREVIOUS STORY: ETSU SGA Fall Major Concert to be headlined by comedian Gabriel ‘Fluffy’ Iglesias on Sept. 19

All tickets will be sold through ETSU, and they are available to students starting August 19 at the CPA Student Activities and Organizations office at the 2nd-floor desk. Students get one free ticket and can buy up to four for $10 with their student ID.

ETSU faculty and staff can start purchasing tickets on Sept. 2, and they can also purchase up to four for $10 with their valid ID.

Public tickets are available online only for $25 beginning Sept. 9. Tickets bought on the day of the show can only be purchased with cash.

All tickets are general admission, and parking for the event is free.

Sept. 27-29 – The Carden Circus International

Jericho Shrine Temple Presents the Carden Circus International on Friday through Sunday, Sept. 27-29 at Freedom Hall.

Reserved seats for adults and children are $23, adult general admission is $19 and children’s (ages 3-12) general admission is $15.

Showtimes are the following:

Friday – 7 p.m.

Saturday – 10:30 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday – 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Oct. 24 – NETCO Food Show

This event is invitation only and not open to the public.

For more information, call Karen McGahey, Johnson City Schools Director of Food Service at 423-434-5232.

Dec. 6 – Firefighter Association Benefit Concert

Collin Raye and special guest Angie Keihauer are performing at this event, and tickets are going to be sold through the Kingsport and Johnson City Firefighters Associations.

Local residents will be called and asked to support the organizations by buying ticket vouchers for the event.

The money raised will help people in local and surrounding counties and cities by using it to purchase smoke detectors, funding the Community Fire Relief Fund for victims of fire and funding the Children’s Fire Safety Program.

Tickets are $28 for general admission, and parking is $5 per vehicle.

To purchase tickets, visit Freedom Hall’s website or call 423-282-1257.