Colleges, universities taking precautionary measures amid COVID-19 outbreak

(WJHL) — Post-secondary schools across the region are taking precautionary steps amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

At this point, eight cases of the disease have been confirmed in Tennessee and Virginia.

Below is look at the response area colleges and universities are taking to address the outbreak.

East Tennessee State University

An email sent to ETSU faculty by Senior Vice President for Academics, Dr. Wilsie Bishop, asks them to prepare to “deliver courses using… university-wide online learning tools.”

King University

The Bristol-based school is keeping people up to date with coronavirus information on their website. No details have been released on if they’ll switch to online classes for a period of time, or not.

Northeast State Community College

The community college has satellite campuses across the Tri-Cities.

At this time, the college has a COVID-19 information section on their website.

Tusculum University

The Greene County university says it’ll continue to track COVID-19 with updates from the Centers for Disease Control and the Tennessee Department of Health.

The Tusculum University issued the following statement, saying “If you are feeling unwell and have had contact with someone in an affected area within the past 14 days, please contact Student Affairs at 423-636-7315.”

The Tusculum community is encouraged to stay informed about travel restrictions and guidelines when planning for Spring Break and other travel. The university will monitor recommendations, and TU-affiliated travel may be affected as updates are received.

University of Tennessee – Knoxville

Effective March 10, all UT-related international and domestic travel outside the state of Tennessee is suspended. This is with reimbursement of associated costs. University-sponsored spring break international travel has also been canceled, along with study abroad sessions in Italy and Japan. Sessions in China and South Korea have already been canceled.

The university also posted the following update to the website below:

Essential travel is travel that is absolutely necessary and required to preserve:

the safety of our students, faculty and staff

the safety of a research subject

research activity which cannot be postponed

If there is a circumstance where you believe university-related domestic travel must occur, you may submit a request for an exception by emailing the request to travelexception@utk.edu. Requests will be reviewed by senior university leadership.

The university says it’ll alert students if they suspend in-person classes and ask students to be prepared with the following tips.

Bring any books or items with you that you might need to complete your coursework remotely. Take these items with you when you leave this week.

Familiarize yourself with Canvas, Zoom, and other distance learning technology. A good starting place is the Office of Information Technology website, which includes a page listing Canvas resources for students and one on getting started with Zoom.

Milligan College

Milligan College says it is staying in contact with community partners to monitor the coronavirus virus.

