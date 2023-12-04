Our Storm Team 11 forecast calls for cloudy and cold conditions overnight with a low of 35 degrees. Some patchy fog will be possible late.

Tuesday looks mostly cloudy and cool with a high of 53 degrees. There will be a 40% chance of scattered showers through the afternoon and evening.

Cloudy skies and showers will stick around into Tuesday night with a cold low of 33 degrees. Some of the highest mountains could start to see the transition from rain to snow late.

Wednesday we will see the mountains transition to all snow through the morning as the colder air rushes in. The Tri-Cities proper will see rain mixed at times with snowflakes. I think the best chance of accumulation will be across the northwest-facing mountain slopes above 3-4,000 ft in elevation. The high will be a cold 40 degrees.

Wednesday night will be cold and cloudy with periods of freezing drizzle possible for some through early Thursday morning. Some flash freezing will be possible on area roadways due to the quick drop in temperatures. The low will be 26 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy as we get rid of the clouds through the afternoon. The high will be 50 degrees. Thursday night will feature passing clouds and a low of 30 degrees.

Friday looks cool with a mix of sun and clouds through the afternoon. The high will be a mild 57 degrees. Mostly cloudy skies will take over Friday night with a low of 35 degrees.

Saturday will be cloudy and rainy with a 60% chance of heavy rainfall through the evening. The high will be 63 degrees. Showers will continue at times through Saturday night. The low will be 40 degrees.

Sunday morning the mountains could see some light snow showers or flurries with little to no accumulation expected. The high will be 43 degrees.

Next Monday will be chilly but Sunday with a high of 48 degrees.

Have a good night.