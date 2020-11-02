Coalition for Kids: 18th annual Golf Classic fundraiser drives to assist families with virtual learning

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Coalition for Kids will tee up on Monday for the 18th annual Golf Classic fundraiser.

The 2020 Golf Classic aims to assist children and families with virtual learning — a new reality for many due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Registration will launch at 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 2 at the Johnson City Country Club.

Teams consist of four players, and the entry fee is $125 per person, which includes cart and green fees.

Visit www.coalitionforkids.org for more information.

