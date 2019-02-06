COACH’S CORNER: See our local Signing Day signees

Live Now
by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:
(WJHL) –  Do you have a high school student-athlete taking their athletic career to the next level? We want to know about it!  

We are asking our coaches, parents, and viewers to let us know about the student athlete’s signing day for their letter-of-intent! You can also submit a video of their big day too!  

Click here to fill out our form and or to submit a video.

Be sure to watch News Channel 11 every Friday because we could feature your student-athlete and coach on our Coach’s Corner weekly segment. 

