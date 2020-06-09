Coaches, players weigh in on expectations for HS Summer League

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee High School baseball season barely got started before it ended due to the coronavirus, but the Tri-Cities might’ve found it’s answer to the lost season.

The East Tennessee High School Baseball League launched its inaugural season Monday night with four games taking place between Johnson City’s TVA Credit Union Ballpark and Joe O’Brien Field in Elizabethton. The league consists of 16 teams from around the area and the season will last roughly eight weeks.

Elizabethton senior infielder Cooper Tipton and Dobyns-Bennett senior pitcher/outfielder/first baseman Gage Hensley like competing on the field, but both these upperclassmen know this league is about grooming young talent.

“Just improve the young guys. Since we didn’t have last season to kind of use as a stepping stone, (it’s) to get better and to give everyone to be better in the future,” Tipton said.

“I just want the younger kids to get experience. We lost a bunch of seniors last year and it’s going to help us, because we’re going to be young this year,” Hensley said.

As the freshmen and sophomore’s need guidance, that gives plenty of experienced players an opportunity to step into leadership roles and that’s what Elizabethton head coach Ryan Presnell expects out of his Cyclones.

“We’re not going to be laissez-faire about the game, but we got seniors that need to grow into a roll, that missed an entire year of development under a really good senior class,” Presnell said.

Elizabethton senior infielder Elijah Birdsong echoed his coaches words.

“Really getting to know the new guys more, the freshman, kind of teaching them what we do around here and just showing them the way and how we run things around here,” Birdsong said.

Both Dobyns-Bennett and Elizabethton want to compete to the highest of their abilities, but that doesn’t mean these two teams won’t have some fun along the way during the eight week season.

“We’re going to focus on relationships on the team, have a good time and play hard and compete,” Presnell said.

“Just getting to be with the guys again, I didn’t have my junior season. This is kind of making up for it, just getting out there and having fun with the guys,” Tipton said.

Indians junior outfielder Sam Ritz mentioned that he’ll miss bonding with the senior class, but he knows it’s just great to be back on the field.

“It feels a little different because my seniors aren’t here, but I’m glad to be back out there practicing again, especially with my guys,” Ritz said.

No matter if the upperclassmen are helping grow the younger players or teammates are building bonds, Dobyns-Bennett head coach Ryan Wagner said these athletes can’t take their time on the field for granted.

“Well they better appreciate being out here on the field, because look what was taken away from the senior group this year.”