TELLICO VILLAGE, Tenn. (WATE) — A well-known golf clubhouse is destroyed after a kitchen fire in Tellico Village.

Tellico Village Volunteer Fire Department responded to Tanasi County Club’s main building on Clubhouse Point after reports of a large fire Saturday evening. Tellico Village Volunteer Fire said they received mutual aid from Loudon County Fire Department and Greenback Volunteer Fire Department.

Courtesy: Loudon County Sheriff’s Office

The Loudon County Sherriff’s Office reported that the clubhouse’s main building is a ‘total loss.’

Authorities believe the fire started in the kitchen area and they say the fire spread quickly over the entire premises.

According to Loudon County Sheriff’s Department, people were evacuated fast and there were no reports of injuries.

“While the building is a total loss, we are thankful that all those inside were evacuated quickly and no loss of life occurred,” Loudon County Chief Deputy Jimmy Davis said.

Golf has been suspended at Tanasi golf course, according to Allison Lester of Fletcher Marketing PR. The other two courses are still open to play.

“The Tanasi Golf Club and Clubhouse opened in 1996 and was a Village favorite. We are saddened to see the building destroyed, but we are incredibly thankful everyone is ok. We want to thank our area fire departments for their quick response,” said a spokesperson for Tellico Village.

The fire is currently under investigation.