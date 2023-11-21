The Storm Team 11 Forecast cloudy and breezy conditions tonight with an 60% chance of rain.  The low will be 44 degrees. 

Cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a 30% chance of rain.  The high will be 49 degrees. 

Cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 32 degrees. 

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a high of 54 degrees for the Thanksgiving Day Holiday. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low of 34 degrees. 

Party cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a high of 56 degrees. 

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a low of 35 degrees. 

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday with a high of 54 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 35 degrees. 

Sunday will be cloudy with a 30% chance of scattered showers.  The high will be 55 degrees. 

Cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low of 38 degrees. 

Monday will be cloudy with a slight chance for a few mountain snow flurries east of the Tri-Cities.  The high will be 48 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with a low of 27 degrees. 

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and cool with a high of 42 degrees.

Have a great night!