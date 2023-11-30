The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for an increase in clouds tonight with a low of 37 degrees.

Cloudy skies are back in the forecast for Friday with a 70% chance of rain. The high will be 56 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with scattered showers. The low will be 46 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a 60% chance of rain. The high will be 63 degrees.

Scattered showers are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 49 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 60% chance of rain. The high will be 63 degrees.

We keep showers in the forecast Sunday night into Monday. The chance of rain on Monday is 20%. The low Sunday night will be 42 with a high on Monday near 55 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with a low of 33 degrees.

Tuesday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds with a 30% chance of rain. The high will be 50 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a chance of rain and snow showers. The low will be 27 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a 50% chance of rain changing to light snow. The high will be 38 degrees.

Cloudy skies and scattered snow showers will be possible Wednesday night with a low of 27 degrees.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a high of 45 degrees.

Have a great night!