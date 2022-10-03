The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for clearing skies tonight with a low near 40 degrees.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and cool with a high near 69 degrees.

Clear skies are forecast for Tuesday night with areas of patchy frost. The low will be near 38 degrees.

Wednesday will be sunny and warmer with a high near 72 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low near 45 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and mild with a high near 75 degrees. Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low near 48 degrees.

A front will move to our south Friday with a few passing clouds early. The high will be near 72 degrees.

Clear skies are forecast for Friday night with a low near 42 degrees.

The weekend looks nice right now with partly cloudy skies both Saturday and Sunday. The high on Saturday will be near 60 with a high on Sunday near 63 degrees, Overnight low temperatures will be near 36 Saturday night and 37 degrees Sunday night with patchy frost possible both nights.

Monday will be partly cloudy and mild with a high near 65 degrees.

Have a great night!