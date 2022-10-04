The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for clear skies overnight with areas of patchy fog and patch frost. The low will be near 38 degrees.

Wednesday will be sunny and warmer with a high near 72 degrees.

Download the WJHL Weather App from the App Store or Google Play.

Fair skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low near 44 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and mild with a high near 75 degrees.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low near 48 degrees.

A front will move to our south Friday with a few passing clouds early. The high will be near 72 degrees.

Clear skies are forecast for Friday night with a low near 40 degrees.

The weekend looks nice right now with partly cloudy skies on both Saturday and Sunday. The high on Saturday will be near 63 with a high on Sunday near 65 degrees, Overnight low temperatures will be near 36 Saturday night and 37 degrees Sunday night with patchy frost possible both nights.

Monday will be partly cloudy and mild with a high near 70 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Monday night with a low of 46 degrees.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and mild with a high near 74 degrees.

Have a good night.