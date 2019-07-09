Cleanup underway after tractor-trailer, pickup truck collide in Russell County

LEBANON, Va. (WJHL) – Officials say no one was seriously hurt when a tractor-trailer and pickup truck collided Monday morning, but it may take several days to clean up the mess.

The crash happened around 9:40 a.m. at the intersection of Flats Circle and Highway 58 near Dickensonville.

According to Russell County Emergency Management, the driver of the pickup truck was treated and released from a local hospital.

Following the collision, nearly 75 gallons of diesel fuel spilled at the crash site.

The EMA says a remediation contractor was called in because the spill was near a well and an unnamed contributory to Copper Creek. Cleanup work should be complete by Friday, July 12.

