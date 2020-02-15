Clean up efforts underway at Happy Valley High School athletic fields

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Clean up efforts were underway at the Happy Valley High School athletic fields on Saturday.

Coaches, parents and members of the softball team were out getting the field prepped for practice, after the field was flooded for the third time in two years.

PREVIOUS STORY: Happy Valley sports fields face more flooding issues in 2020

This comes after a recent bout of heavy rain on February, 6th.

Both baseball and softball head coaches briefed News Channel 11 on the condition of the field.

“On the baseball side of things, it’s really just trying to get the infield dirt worked and ready to be able to utilize that for practice, outfield is still a little bit mushy, we’re talking about potentially mowing it down, either today or tomorrow and then I think I’m going to be able to get the infield grass mowed, that way we can at least utilize half of the dirt on the infield for Monday,” said Happy Valley Head Baseball Coach Todd Caldwell.

“From what I’ve seen today we’re planning on having practice out here, tomorrow or Monday and probably all of next week,” said Happy Valley Head Softball Coach Cody Hyder, “so our field didn’t get hit as bad as the other facilities down here.”

Caldwell said the team will play its home conference games at Milligan College and non-conference home games at Joe O’Brien Field in Elizabethton.

He said it is unlikely the baseball team will be able to play at Happy Valley this year, unless there is a long stretch of really good weather.