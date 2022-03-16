JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Classmates from Lamar High School are planning to hold one of their most-attended reunions every next month.

Lamar High School existed between the years of 1912 and 1971, when it became the school that is now known as David Crockett High School.

“What we brought away from Lamar was just tremendous,” said Steve Harris, a graduate of Lamar High School. “We used it in life and a lot of us did go on to college. My era, that’s when the Vietnam War was going on so right out of high school we went to Vietnam so we got a lot of those memories of high school in our mind and just excited to get back and talk about them.”

Organizers of the event say they researched students as far back as 1912 in an effort to host the most-attended reunion they have ever held.

The reunion will take place at Cherokee Creek Farms, 359 Taylor Bridge Road, in Jonesborough on April 30 starting a 4 p.m. Attendees will enjoy a barbeque meal from 5:45 to 6:45 p.m.

The cost of attendance will be $35 per person or $65 per couple. Reservations and payments must be made before April 25. Reservation information can be found on Facebook or by contacting one the following people:

Wanda Henley — 859-582-4207

Roger Henley — 859-200-7567 or rhen46@bellsouth.net

Marsha Evans Barnett — 423-220-7832 or marshabarnett1950@icloud.com

Steve Harris — 423-741-2222 or tnreatlro@hotmail.com