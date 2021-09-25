Civil War reenactment gives the public a chance to learn more about the Battle of Blountville

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WHJL) – Blountville was home to a Civil War reenactment on Saturday.

The reenactment marked the 158th anniversary of a battle that took place in Blountville during the Civil War.

The battle reenactment gave locals the chance to learn more about the history of the area that they may have not known before.

Battle of Blountville organizer, Phillip Bishop, spoke to the purpose of the event saying, “It’s really to explain history more to the public and especially to children as history really is not taught as well in school now as it has been in the past and a lot of the living history and reenacting and everything actually brings it more to life.”

Last year’s reenactment was not open to the public, so this year opening it back up offered educational opportunities to people interested in learning more about the area.