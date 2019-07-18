Breaking News
Greeneville PD investigating overnight shooting; Victim’s status unknown at this time
LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 11 This Morning

City of Elizabethton receives grant for new dog park

News
Posted: / Updated:

(Boyd Foundation)

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The City of Elizabethton is one of 30 Tennessee communities receiving a grant from the Boyd Foundation for the building or improvement of a dog park.

According to a release by the foundation, 30 communities were awarded grants totalling $900,000 as part of the 2019 Tennessee Dog Park Dash.

The program is part of an effort to make Tennessee “the most pet-friendly” state in the country.

Elizabethton won $25,000 for its proposed project.

In 2018, Bristol, Erwin, Greeneville, Jonesborough, Kingsport and Rogersville all received grants for dog park projects through the Dog Park Dash grant program.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss