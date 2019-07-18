City of Elizabethton receives grant for new dog park

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The City of Elizabethton is one of 30 Tennessee communities receiving a grant from the Boyd Foundation for the building or improvement of a dog park.

According to a release by the foundation, 30 communities were awarded grants totalling $900,000 as part of the 2019 Tennessee Dog Park Dash.

The program is part of an effort to make Tennessee “the most pet-friendly” state in the country.

Elizabethton won $25,000 for its proposed project.

In 2018, Bristol, Erwin, Greeneville, Jonesborough, Kingsport and Rogersville all received grants for dog park projects through the Dog Park Dash grant program.