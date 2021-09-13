City of Bristol, Virginia, to limit meeting attendance due to COVID-19

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Officials with the city of Bristol, Virginia, announced upcoming limitations at all city council, board and commission meetings due to COVID-19.

A press release cites the increased community spread of the virus as regional health care systems experience surges and shortages within facilities.

Participants at city meetings will now be limited to 18 people per meeting, and face masks will be required.

For those unable to make it in person, a live stream will be available with the option to submit public comments by emailing the city clerk at joey.lamie@bristolva.org or by calling 276-645-7333.