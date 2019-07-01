Citi to sponsor 2019 TriPride Parade and Festival, donates $7k

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Citi Operations Center in Gray has been announced as the sponsor of the 2019 TriPride Parade and Festival.

Citi also donated a sponsorship check for $7,000 to the event on Friday, June 28.

In a news release, TriPride said this check and other fundraising efforts will be combined to organize and plan a free community pride parade and festival for the Tri-Cities on Sept. 7, 2019.

The event will be free and open to the public.

“We are fortunate to have a prominent employer such as Citi sponsoring this event,” Dagenhart said, a TriPrideTN board member.