Cinco De Mayo from the eyes of the business owner and law enforcement

While many people may be out and about Sunday night for Cinco De Mayo, the Johnson City Police Department wants people to keep safety in mind while celebrating.

The Mexican holiday is keeping restaurants busy Sunday, but the police department wants people to know how to get to their next destination safely.

JCPD says that during any holiday, residents of the city are going to celebrate downtown, which makes the extra aware.

“W e always have good communication with the businesses down there. Any problems that arise where they observe those or we observe them, we have good communications with them. J ust be responsible. Make good decisions. A cab ride or a safe ride home is a lot cheaper than a DUI charge,” said Lt. Don Shepard of the Johnson City Police Department.

Restaurants like Ole Guacamole say they have good communication with law enforcement.

“O ther than just today we normally have good communication with the Johnson City Police, and we’re really thankful for them because they always take care of us here at Ole’s,” said Gracia Grajeda, an employee at the restaurant.

She said all of their employees are cautious when it comes to serving alcohol.

“W e’re ABC certified. So we do take those extra precautions. W e offer water so people stay hydrated. If someone needs a ride we can tell. W e can always call them a cab. We take care of them.”

Police reminding people that when it comes to driving under the influence, not only do you have to pay for court costs, bonding costs, and a tow truck , but any injuries sustained in a crash which you’re at fault are your responsible for those costs as well.